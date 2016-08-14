QUANT 48VOLT Headed For Geneva With 1000km Range And 2.4s Sprint to 100km/h

That title is mind-blowing enough to end it there but we thought we should give you a but more information about one of the most exciting cars headed to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. The image you see below is the first teaser of the QUANT 48VOLT super-EV developed by nanoFlowcell Holdings. What makes this car so special? Well for starters, they are claiming that it wil lbe able to do more than 1000km per charge ultimately blowing other current EV's out of the water.Although the photo you see below of the rear is billed as a prototype, the production version will apparently look very similar. It is fueled by “bi-ION” liquid fuel, the company reckons the electrolyte liquid would cost “substantially less than 10c per litre” if manufactured on an industrial scale. Under the body sits four low-voltage electric motors, which combine for a total output of 560kW and thus good enough for a sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds.The technology behind the bi-ION nanofluids is mind boggling and you will be able to fill it up just like a regular car. There are two separate "nanofluid" fuel tanks, one with positive and the other with negative ionic liquid.The price? Your guess is as good as ours but it will be rather expensive with tech like this...