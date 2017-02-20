Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S Aiming For 6:30 Nurburgring Lap





Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is about to launch their first ever production model at the Geneva Motor Show while also aiming for a 6:30 minute Nurburgring lap time. If the SCG003S does in fact achieve this time, it will beat the mighty Porsche 918 Spyder by a whopping 27 seconds and will be just 20 seconds behind the famous record of Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 Group C racing car in 1983.Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has confirmed that the SCG003S uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo engine, but further details are scarce. The engine is likely to be a V8, and the car is predicted to have a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350kmh/h. The SCG003S is also said to be the fastest-cornering road legal car in the world, with a net downforce in excess of 700 kg at 250 km/h, pushing more than 2g through corners.