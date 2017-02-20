Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has confirmed that the SCG003S uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo engine, but further details are scarce. The engine is likely to be a V8, and the car is predicted to have a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350kmh/h. The SCG003S is also said to be the fastest-cornering road legal car in the world, with a net downforce in excess of 700 kg at 250 km/h, pushing more than 2g through corners.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S Aiming For 6:30 Nurburgring Lap
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is about to launch their first ever production model at the Geneva Motor Show.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is about to launch their first ever production model at the Geneva Motor Show while also aiming for a 6:30 minute Nurburgring lap time. If the SCG003S does in fact achieve this time, it will beat the mighty Porsche 918 Spyder by a whopping 27 seconds and will be just 20 seconds behind the famous record of Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 Group C racing car in 1983.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has confirmed that the SCG003S uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo engine, but further details are scarce. The engine is likely to be a V8, and the car is predicted to have a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350kmh/h. The SCG003S is also said to be the fastest-cornering road legal car in the world, with a net downforce in excess of 700 kg at 250 km/h, pushing more than 2g through corners.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has confirmed that the SCG003S uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo engine, but further details are scarce. The engine is likely to be a V8, and the car is predicted to have a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350kmh/h. The SCG003S is also said to be the fastest-cornering road legal car in the world, with a net downforce in excess of 700 kg at 250 km/h, pushing more than 2g through corners.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: