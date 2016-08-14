Scuderia South Africa Sold 94 Cars In 2016

Ferrari FF - 1 unit

458 Speciale - 1 unit

F12berlinetta - 3 units

599 GTB - 3 units

California T - 13 units

488 GTB - 48

488 Spider - 25

Turns out last year (2016) was a pretty damn strong year for Scuderia South Africa according to the sales figures released by Naamsa. The Italian automaker managed to sell an incredible 94 prancing horses and this figure excludes any limited edition vehicles such as the 458 SpecialeA and the F12tdf. So what is the breakdown of all these sales?These are promising figures for the iconic brand and I am sure they can only hope for the same figures in 2017.