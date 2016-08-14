- Ferrari FF - 1 unit
- 458 Speciale - 1 unit
- F12berlinetta - 3 units
- 599 GTB - 3 units
- California T - 13 units
- 488 GTB - 48
- 488 Spider - 25
Scuderia South Africa Sold 94 Cars In 2016
That is almost 8 cars a month on average!
Turns out last year (2016) was a pretty damn strong year for Scuderia South Africa according to the sales figures released by Naamsa. The Italian automaker managed to sell an incredible 94 prancing horses and this figure excludes any limited edition vehicles such as the 458 SpecialeA and the F12tdf. So what is the breakdown of all these sales?
