Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Tesla Video Tesla Model S P100D Hits 60 MPH In Just 2.28 Seconds

Tesla Model S P100D Hits 60 MPH In Just 2.28 Seconds

Tesla has raised the benchmark again with a new record for the fastest accelerating production car on the market.
09:14:00
Share To:
Tesla has raised the benchmark again with a new record for the fastest accelerating production car on the market. During a recent test of the 2017 P100D, Motor Trend managed to launch the electric sedan from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in a remarkable 2.2755 seconds, putting it ahead of the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Will the Tesla's keep getting quicker and quicker? It may for a while but Elon Musk has mentioned previously that 100 kWh batteries are probably the limit for them. I think he is just letting others catch up to Tesla and as they get close he will have another trick up his sleeve.

Share
Tags Tesla Video
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Tesla Video

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.