The Only Road-Legal Ferrari FXX Will Set You Back R165 Million

Ferrari produced just 38 examples of the bonkers track-only FXX but then someone had the genius idea to convert one to be allowed on the roads. That particular car is the one you see below and it is listed on AutoTrader for a mind-warping $12,490,000 (approx. R165 mil).
It is completed in Rosso Corsa with black cloth interior. To make it road legal it comes with main beam lights, turn signals, horn, handbrake, a softer suspension with ride height adjustment and tyres homologated for the road. The road-going conversion was done by Ferrari themselves which means it is documented and photographed, and if its future owner wants to convert it back to track spec, then it's good to know that it's accompanied by the original parts. This example was produced back in 2008 and has only 2,092 km's on the clock.
