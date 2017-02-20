Top 10 Cars Ready To Show Face At The Geneva Motor Show

Ferrari 812 Superfast Italdesign V10 Supercar Lamborghini Huracan Performante McLaren 720S (P14) Pagani Huayra Roadster Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S Honda Civic Type R Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Gemballa Avalanche Mercedes-AMG GT4 Concept













It is very exciting at this time of year for petrol heads around the world and even more so if you happen to live in Geneva or you lucky enough to attend the show. I attended last year and the sheer size of the event blew my mind. Unfortunately I will not be there this year so I will be reporting as and when press releases and photo's come out but here are the cars we are most looking forward to seeing from the show (in no particular order).