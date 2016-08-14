Upcoming Ferrari F12M Renderd With Cues From GTC4Lusso

- Front end now features a revised bumper with a larger and more aggressive air intake
- Cooling ducts for the brakes and headlights similar in style with the GTC4 Lusso
- Rear light design directly from the GTC4Lusso
- More prominent spoiler
- Deeper diffuser
The naturally aspirated V12 engine will of course remain, but some reports are suggesting a bump to around 770hp, which is the same horsepower figure offered by the insane F12tdf.
Could we see it revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month? We sure hope so!
Post A Comment:
0 comments: