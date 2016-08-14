Upcoming Ferrari F12M Renderd With Cues From GTC4Lusso

Front end now features a revised bumper with a larger and more aggressive air intake

Cooling ducts for the brakes and headlights similar in style with the GTC4 Lusso

Rear light design directly from the GTC4Lusso

More prominent spoiler

Deeper diffuser

We know Ferrari are currently working on an updated version of the F12berlinetta which might get the F12M moniker. This rendering comes from Marco Maltese of Trazione Posteriore and if they do decide to take cues from the new GTC4Lusso, then this could turn out to be very accurate. The artist read up on all the rumors about the new car and added them into the car's styling.The naturally aspirated V12 engine will of course remain, but some reports are suggesting a bump to around 770hp, which is the same horsepower figure offered by the insane F12tdf.Could we see it revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month? We sure hope so!