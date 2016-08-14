Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Ferrari Upcoming Ferrari F12M Renderd With Cues From GTC4Lusso

Upcoming Ferrari F12M Renderd With Cues From GTC4Lusso

The artist read up on all the rumors about the new car and added them into the car's styling.
08:43:00
Share To:
We know Ferrari are currently working on an updated version of the F12berlinetta which might get the F12M moniker. This rendering comes from Marco Maltese of Trazione Posteriore and if they do decide to take cues from the new GTC4Lusso, then this could turn out to be very accurate. The artist read up on all the rumors about the new car and added them into the car's styling.

  • Front end now features a revised bumper with a larger and more aggressive air intake
  • Cooling ducts for the brakes and headlights similar in style with the GTC4 Lusso
  • Rear light design directly from the GTC4Lusso
  • More prominent spoiler
  • Deeper diffuser

The naturally aspirated V12 engine will of course remain, but some reports are suggesting a bump to around 770hp, which is the same horsepower figure offered by the insane F12tdf.

Could we see it revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month? We sure hope so!


Share
Tags Ferrari
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Ferrari

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.