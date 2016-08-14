Powered by Blogger.
Watch A 60-Year-Old Drive His Porsche Cayman GT4 In A Rally

Share To:
As you can tell from the clip, the Cayman GT4 in question is certainly not stock as the cabin now accommodates an impressive roll cage, while the driver gets to use a nice little handle that's connected to a hydraulic handbrake system. The owner and driver is Giles Nantet who turned 60 years old this year and was French Champion back in 2011 using a 996-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Enjoy the piece of footage below as you see the little Porsche navigating some tight turns and hearing that flat-six soundtrack screaming as he pushes it to it's limits.

