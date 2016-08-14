Watch A 60-Year-Old Drive His Porsche Cayman GT4 In A Rally
As you can tell from the clip, the Cayman GT4 in question is certainly not stock as the cabin now accommodates an impressive roll cage, while the driver gets to use a nice little handle that's connected to a hydraulic handbrake system. The owner and driver is Giles Nantet who turned 60 years old this year and was French Champion back in 2011 using a 996-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Enjoy the piece of footage below as you see the little Porsche navigating some tight turns and hearing that flat-six soundtrack screaming as he pushes it to it's limits.
