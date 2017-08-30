Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
2018 Porsche Cayenne Debuts In Stuttgart

By Zero2Turbo

Last week we already saw the new Cayenne after shots were leaked onto the interwebs but now it has officially debuted at a spectacular event on Tuesday in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

More than 760,000 units of the SUV have been sold since 2002 but this third-generation model is a completely new development.

  • Evolutionary front fascia with larger air intakes and new LED headlights
  • Lower roofline which helps to give it a more athletic stance
  • Larger alloy wheels
  • New taillights much like the ones from the Panamera Sport Turismo
  • New center console which has a mix of analogue and digital controls
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has internet connectivity
  • Bose and Burmester audio systems
  • Larger luggage compartment (770 litres)
  • Tips the scale at 1,985 kg which is a reduction of up to 65 kg
  • Porsche Surface Coated Brakes which consist of a cast-iron disc with a special tungsten-carbide coating (optional)

Check out the two handy infographics below from the manufacturer themselves on the performance stats of the new Cayenne and Cayenne S.

 

