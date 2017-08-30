2018 Porsche Cayenne Debuts In Stuttgart

Last week we already saw the new Cayenne after shots were leaked onto the interwebs but now it has officially debuted at a spectacular event on Tuesday in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

More than 760,000 units of the SUV have been sold since 2002 but this third-generation model is a completely new development.

Evolutionary front fascia with larger air intakes and new LED headlights

Lower roofline which helps to give it a more athletic stance

Larger alloy wheels

New taillights much like the ones from the Panamera Sport Turismo

New center console which has a mix of analogue and digital controls

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has internet connectivity

Bose and Burmester audio systems

Larger luggage compartment (770 litres)

Tips the scale at 1,985 kg which is a reduction of up to 65 kg

Porsche Surface Coated Brakes which consist of a cast-iron disc with a special tungsten-carbide coating (optional)

Check out the two handy infographics below from the manufacturer themselves on the performance stats of the new Cayenne and Cayenne S.