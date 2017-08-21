Atlantis Blue BMW M3 Looks Astonishing With M Performance Goodies

We saw Abu Dhabi BMW showing off a Speed Yellow BMW M3 just the other day and it seems the creative dealership is back with an astonishing Atlantis Blue M3 Competition Pack.

Just look at that colour! Like the Speed Yellow car, this has also been fitted with a whole host of add-ons. These include;

M Performance front splitter

M Performance side sills

M Performance exhaust are wrapped in a carbon diffuser

M Performance wing on the boot lid

Inside you will be surprised to see a combination of Alpine White leather and blue stitching on the center trim as opposed to the carbon fibre option which makes for a very unique but well thought out change. I would have gone with a lighter interior to compliment the Alpine White or just stuck with the regular black leather seats.