Here Is How We Would Configure Our Bentley Continental GT

The new Bentley Continental GT showed us it’s sleek face a few days back but now it’s time to spend some time tinkering with the configurator (instead of working obviously).

There are not too many options available to choose from but from what is there, this is how we would spec ‘our’ new Bentley Continental GT.

St. James Red

Mulliner Driving Specification with 22″ Black and Polished Edge Alloy Wheel

Interior Colour Split C (Main hide Linen, Secondary hide Beluga)

Piano Black Veneers

Red Painted Calipers

Head over to the configurator here and send us your spec. Either comment below, share it on Twitter or comment below the Facebook post.