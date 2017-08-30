First Donkervoort D8 GTO RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition Is Monte Carlo Blue

Back in April Donkervoort revealed the Bare Naked Carbon Edition of their D8 GTO and now we get to see shots of the first production example finished in Monte Carlo Blue.

As the name suggests it is finished entirely in carbon to not only make it look the part, but to also ensure it is as light as possible. Since it is limited to just 15 examples worldwide, this Edition is even more exclusive than the typical D8 GTO RS.

Under the sensational carbon bodywork sits a 2.5-liter TFSI Audi-sourced engine delivering 380 hp. The lightweight beast weighs less than 700 kg, which means that it can rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. If you know your numbers, that is pretty much what you get from hypercars but the top speed is ‘only’ 270 km/h.

This must be one hell of an experience to drive and I can’t wait to see the remaining 14 examples yet to be produced.