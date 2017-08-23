Green Prior-Design Mercedes-AMG GT S Screams Hulk

We have seen Prior Design’s take on the Mercedes-AMG GT with their P800 GT Wide body kit in the past but we have never seen it sporting a shade of green that would make the Hulk proud.

This particular car was spotted in Dusseldorf, Germany and was posted to the spotting site Autogespot.

In some of the shots, you can actually see people turning their heads to take another look at the menacing creation.

The kit consists of a front add-on spoiler, an aggressive rear diffuser, an add-on for the side skirts, a new and aggressive bonnet, wider fenders, a rear trunk spoiler, custom canards and air intake panels. Those PD3Forged Superlight wheels give it even more presence not that it needed more.