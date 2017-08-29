Java Green BMW M3 Dripping In M Performance Parts Looks Glorious

BMW Abu Dhabi are on a roll at the moment with some truly epic M3 creations showing their angry faces.

Recently we have seen a Speed Yellow M3 and a stunning Atlantis Blue M3 but now we have a Java Green creation sporting a plethora of M Performance parts.

The full body kit combined with the carbon fibre rear wing, custom exhausts and that oh so gorgeous green is guaranteed to turn many heads. The exterior hue is even dragged into the cabin too with it splashed across the dashboard, door panels and on the seats, armrest and lower dash in the form of contrast stitching.

Which is your best creation from the Abu Dhabi dealership so far?