Ken Okuyama’s Kode 0 Not So Easy On The Eye

We saw a teaser of the new Kode 0 a couple days ago and now thanks to the completion of The Quail Motorsports Gathering, we get to see the new wedge-shaped supercar from designer Ken Okuyama.

It is the follow up to the Kode 57 supercar and is apparently a tribute to Marcello Gandini who penned classics such as the Lancia Stratos Zero, Lamborghini Countach, and Ferrari Moduro.

It is based off the sexy and sensational Lamborghini Aventador (check out the interior) but it features what is called a “one motion” design. The vehicle also has a front splitter, LED headlights and forged alloy wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires. The unique styling continues at the rear as the Kode 0 has been equipped with a triangular-shaped quadruple exhaust system which is flanked by a massive diffuser.

Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 that develops 515 kW and 690 Nm of torque.