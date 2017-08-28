Lamborghini Reportedly Developing Sh*t Load Of Cars Including 1000HP Aventador Successor

The Lamborghini Aventador has turned out to be a bigger hit than expected and the Huracán is set to blow the Gallardo out of the water in terms of numbers produced and by the looks of things, it’s only going up for the Italian manufacturer.

The Urus SUV goes on sale next year which is expected to double the company’s annual sales and become the best selling vehicle in the lineup but according to a recent report from Automobile Magazine, the supercar builder are setting their sights very high.

What does that mean exactly? Well let’s list some models that Lamborghini may be preparing to launch in the near future.

Seven new Huracán variants including a Barchetta and Speedster as well as a Superleggera and SV

There is also word of a Huracán Targa and a GT3 Stradale

Huracán Safari will feature “all-terrain body protection panels,” larger wheel arches, and a height-adjustable suspension

Aventador successor rumored to arrive in 2020 with a 7.0-litre V12 pushing 800 horsepower

More bonkers Aventador with two electric motors and combined output of over 1.1000 hp

We may see a plug-in V8 variant of the Aventador too

The Huracán replacement will arrive a few years after this with a Porsche-sourced 4.0-litre V8

Some VERY bold claims made there but if they come true, we will be a happy bunch of petrol heads.