The Only Manual 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS In The World Sounds Phenomenal

A couple of weeks back we talked about an amazing conversion done on a Porsche 991 GT3 RS to remove the PDK box and install a transmission from the 911 R.

Now we have some decent video footage inside the car being driven on a private test track and it sounds absolutely fantastic. This job by BGB Motorsports looks (and sounds) flawless so unless this customer has asked them to not do any more conversions, this might be the most desirable 991 GT3 RS that is out there.