The New BMW F90 M5 And Everything You Need To Know

By Zero2Turbo

Considering I was away and late on the uptake of the freshly released BMW M5 (F90) I thought it would make sense to list as much important info in a post to make for easy reading and reference in the future.

  • 4.4 litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 that produces 591 hp (441 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque
  • Newly developed turbochargers, ultra-efficient indirect charge air cooling and increased fuel injection pressure
  • Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic
  • All-wheel drive system now known as M xDrive
  • 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 11.1 seconds
  • Limited top speed of 250 km/h but that can be increased to 305 km/h with M Driver’s Pack
  • M xDrive system is paired with an Active M Differential (offers full RWD setting)
  • 5 different configurations to choose from based on combinations of the DSC modes (DSC on, MDM, DSC off) and M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD).
  • Fitted as standard with M compound brakes
  • Optional M carbon ceramic brakes (painted in a gold colour) shave another 23 kilograms off
  • Standard with 19-inch polished wheels that feature an Orbit Grey finish
  • Tips the scales at 1,855 kg which is significantly less than the outgoing model
  • Fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km

Early customers will have option of ordering the M5 First Edition which features a Frozen Dark Red Metallic exterior with shadow line trim, gloss black accents, and black 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels. The interior gets a modest makeover that includes piano black trim, M multifunction seats, and an individually-numbered plaque. Production is limited to 400 units and the model will cost an additional €19,500.

No pricing has been released for South Africa but the listed price in Germany is €117,900, and deliveries will begin in spring 2018.

I feel as though the styling is not aggressive enough but I think with a host of M Performance parts installed (that will likely be released soon), this would be the super saloon to own.

 

