New BMW M5 Rendered As Convertible, Cop Car and M Performance Safety Car

Many enthusiasts of BMW and in particular the M5 are begging for a Touring version but I don’t think there is much demand for a Convertible version.

Thanks to Aksyonov Nikita however, we can see what the new super saloon would look like and although it would be a lot of fun to rip around in a drop-top M5, it just looks a little odd.

The digital artist did not stop there either which means we also get to see an epic Cop Car version as well as a machine fit for the Moto GP Safety Car role. How is that size of that wing?

