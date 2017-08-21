Watch 802 HP MTM Audi R8 V10 Plus Hit 324 KPH In A Flash

AutoTopnl is a no nonsense YouTube channel sharing awesome content on high-performance machines. They recently got their hands on a 802HP MTM supercharged Audi R8 V10 Plus and hit the Autobahn for some scary high speed runs.

“We review all sorts of performance cars. In the different playlists you can enjoy POV videos, Exhaust sounds, Acceleration tests (0-100, 0-200, 0-300) with Launch Control, OnBoard cams and the revving sound of each car. Exotic cars, hot hatches, power sedans.. We have it all!”