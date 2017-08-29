Welcome The New BMW i3 and Sporty i3s

We knew BMW was working on an updated i3 and a sporty i3s version so here they are hoping to add to the title of “best-selling electric car in the premium compact segment.”

The models will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show but the model we are interested in is of course the i3s. It features an upgraded electric motor that produces 135 kW and 270 Nm of torque. This allows the little car to hit 100 km/h from standstill in 6.9 seconds. The top speed is now 160 km/h which is 10 km/h faster than the standard model.

Other than the upgraded engine, the i3S rides on a sport-tuned suspension that reduces the ride height by approximately half an inch (12.7 mm). The model also comes equipped with 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels that are slightly wider than the ones on the standard i3.

Both models adopt a newly styled front bumper with restyled fog lights to match. The standard i3 has chunky plastic body cladding but that’s thankfully absent on the i3S which has black accents and metallic trim.

If you want to read more, then please head to the press release here but I nearly fell asleep reading it.