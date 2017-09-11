0-400-0km/h World Record Set In The Bugatti Chiron by Juan Pablo Montoya

The Bugatti Chiron made it’s debut well over a year ago but we finally get a new world record from the megacar.

Back in 2015, Koenigsegg set a world record 0 to 300 km/h and back to 0 again in 17.95 seconds which is astonishingly quick but now the German Bug has set a record of it’s own.

0 to 400 km/h and back to 0 in 41.96 seconds in a distance of 3.112 km. The 400 km/h mark was reached in just 32.6 seconds after which Juan Pablo Montoya stood firmly on the brakes bringing the car to a stop. The immense stopping power is provided thanks to a combination of the special carbon discs and titanium pistons and the large rear wing.

This is “the fastest time ever reached and officially measured for this driving maneuver for a production vehicle throughout the world”, in Bugatti’s own words, and it represents “the first step on the way to a new world speed record for production vehicles”, which takes place in 2018.

Along with this record for Bugatti, Mr. Montoya also improved on his personal top speed which was previously 407 km/h in an IndyCar racer. Thanks to the immense performance of the Chiron, his personal top speed is now 420 km.h.



