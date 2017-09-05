2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 & S65 Coupe & Cabrio Get Refreshed

Joining their less angry siblings, the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models in Frankfurt, will be the updated S63 Coupe and Cabriolet and the S65 Coupe and Cabriolet.

The most important change among the lot is the fact that the S63 variants will ditch the 5.5-litre biturbo V8 for their latest 4.0-litre biturbo V8 packing 603 horses.

This new engine is mated to the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and a variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ transmission, allowing the new S63 Coupe and Cabriolet to reach 100 km/h in a blistering 3.5 seconds. Top speed of both models sits at a limited 300 km/h.

Since the S63 will now feature the new power plant, you will also get AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system which deactivates cylinders two, three, five and eight when they are not needed. Not sure this system would ever come in to use while I was behind the wheel.

The S65 Coupe and Cabriolet retains the twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 delivering the same 621 horsepower allowing the rear-wheel driven yacht to hit 100 km/h from standstill in 4.1 seconds.

Visual changes come in the form of the new Panamerica grille which was first used on the AMG GT R. OLED taillights are standard for both models and you are also offered some stylish new wheels.

Considering how large both models are, top notch braking systems are a must. Which means they both get composite brake discs measuring 15.4-inch at the front with 6-piston aluminium calipers and 14.2-inch at the rear with single-piston calipers.

I did not think these AMG models could get any sexier but they have pulled it off! Cannot wait to drive the refreshed S63!

2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe & Cabriolet

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe & Cabriolet