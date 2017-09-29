Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Just Smashed The Nürburgring SUV Record

I must be completely honest when I say this, I did not see this happening but alas Alfa’s hot version of their Stelvio has broken the lap record for SUV’s at the ‘Ring with a time of 7:51.7.

This knocks the Range Rover Sport SVR to second place which held the title with a time of 8:14 so it is a massive improvement on the previous record.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio managed to do the lap as fast as a BMW M4 and sits in the top 100 road cars to post a time.

Making the feat even more impressive is that it is 39 hp down on the Range Rover Sport SVR, but its kerb weight, some 600-plus kg lighter than the SVR, gave it the edge.