Anyone For An AC Schnitzer Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible?

Um yes please!

Just look at it! BMW Abu Dhabi are back (yet again) with an AC Schnitzer creation using the M4 Convertible as a starting point.

This M4 Convertible is equipped with AC Schnitzer body kit and AC Schnitzer exhaust system to make sure the sound matches the speedy look!

The interior trim is also painted in Speed Yellow to perfectly match the exterior colour and highlights the perfect interior craftsmanship of the magnificent topless M machine.

