Audi R8 V10 RWS Is Their Rear Wheel Drive Purist Supercar

As expected, Audi have revealed the RWD version of the R8 called the R8 V10 RWS and this is what you need to know;

Limited series of 999 units with both Coupé and Spyder variants

Rear-driven (Rear Wheel Series) and be built exclusively by hand at the Böllinger Höfe R8 factory

“The R8 V10 RWS is made for purists,” said Stephan Winkelmann

Matt black grille of the Singleframe and the matt black air apertures at the front and rear of the car

Coupé is available with an optional red film running over the hood, roof and rear end

Bucket seats are available as an option

The dashboard bears an emblem “1 of 999,” indicating the limited number of units

5.2-litre V10 produces 540 hp and 540 Nm of torque

0 to 100 km/h happens in 3.7 seconds

Top speed of over 320 km/h

Coupé weighs 50 kg less than the all-wheel drive version

he Audi R8 V10 RWS will be available for order in Germany and other european countries from autumn 2017, and from the beginning of 2018 the first units will hit the streets.The Coupé starts at 140,000 euros, the Spyder at 153,000 euros.