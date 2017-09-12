The Audi RS 4 Avant Has Returned

Last night we saw Audi Sport reveal their rear-wheel drive R8 model and today we see the new generation RS 4 Avant.

Under the hood sits a 2.9-litre TFSI biturbo V6 that develops 444 hp and 600 Nm of torque pushed to all four wheels thanks to the legendary Quattro system. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.1 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the option to increase it to 280 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package.

Average fuel consumption of just 8.8 l/100 km

80 kg lighter than the car it replaces (1,790 kg)

RS sport suspension lowers the car by 7mm (in comparison to the standard A4)

Optional Ride Control, ceramic brakes and RS-specific dynamic steering

The designers of the new RS4 Avant took inspiration from the 90 Quattro IMSA GTO and I think it looks absolutely fantastic. You get the typical honeycomb structure with the massive air inlets and 30mm wider wheel arches compared to the regular A4 Avant.

At the back you get the RS diffuser insert, oval exhaust pipes and roof spoiler to give it a sportier profile. This exterior colour known as Nogaro Blue recalls from the first Avant back in 1999 and it suits this sporty wagon oh so well.

Inside you will see sport seats with optional honeycomb pattern, flat-bottomed sport steering wheel wrapped in leather, and RS-specific displays in the Audi Virtual Cockpit. The head-up display shows you torque, tyre pressure and the G-forces while driving.