Audi RS 4 and RS 5 Get Carbon Editions

Audi has introduced new Carbon Editions for the brand new RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Coupe models which offers slight weight reduction but nothing in the form of mechanical upgrades.

Both models get carbon fibre inlays on the front lower spoiler, sills, rear spoiler and diffuser combined with matte aluminium elements on the grille and diffuser. The RS 5 Coupe also gets a carbon fibre roof.

These carbon additions are available to the RS range but did not come with the matte aluminium highlights.

All of these components (except for carbon roof) do not save much weight but thanks to the 20-inch wheels, you save 2kg on each corner over the standard 19-inch wheels.

Inside you’ll find Audi’s Super Sport seats with contrasting honeycomb stitching and you guessed it, carbon inlays replacing the standard car’s brushed alloy trim.

The RS 4 Carbon Edition will set you back £71,625 (£10k over standard) while the RS 5 Carbon Edition will set you back £75,400 (£12.5k over standard).