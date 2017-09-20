Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Australian EV Drag Racer Packs 3000 HP Seeks Multiple World Records

By Zero2Turbo

A company in Australia known as Top EV Racing could be about to turn the drag racing world on it’s head with a 3000 horsepower Solar-Supercharged ELECTRIC drag racer.

They have their sights set on 8 world records with their 2200 kW drag racer which will see the top fuelers knocked off their perch.

For a start, they reckon it can smash the world record for an EV, which is 612km/h (roughly half the speed of sound).

They are also predicting the following drag times:

  • 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 0.8 sec
  • 0 to 440 km/h (275 mph) in 3.0 sec
  • 0 to 530 km/h (330 mph) in 4.5 sec

If they achieve these astonishing figures, the driver will experience a massive 7.3 G’s during acceleration which means a 100 kg person will essentially weigh 730kg.

The dragster will be “Top EV and Top Fuel specified” say its creators, and will meet ANDRA, NHRA and FIA Regulations.

