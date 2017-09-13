Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

BMW CSL Models Will Top M Cars Lineup

By Zero2Turbo

In a conversation with Road & Track, Frank Van Meel confirmed that the CSL badge will be returning for future M cars.

Van Meel, BMW M Boss, said that the CSL designation will replace GTS on the hierarchy of M cars, which starts with the base model then progresses to Competition Pack, CS, then CSL. Like the GTS, CSL’s will be BMW M’s most hardcore offerings.

Unfortunately the M boss did not give away which models will likely see the CSL designation but he did confirm that there will never be a X5 M CSL.

He is also open to four-door M cars with CSL branding so we might even see a mighty M5 CSL.

The enthusiasts out there will no doubt be happy but with only two cars in history having been adorned with the badge (3.0 CSL and the E46 M3 CSL) any future CSL has a lot to live up to.

You might also like
News

The New Track Beast From BMW – M8 GTE

News

BMW i Vision Dynamics Revealed To Take On Tesla

News

BMW Bringing Black and White Logo For It’s Most Exclusive Models

News

The New Alpina D5 S Is The Fastest Diesel You Can Buy

Zero2Turbo

Ferrari Red BMW M4 Oozing Sex Appeal With M Performance Goodies

Video

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Teaches Audi RS5 and Old BMW M5 A Lesson

Comments