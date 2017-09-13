BMW CSL Models Will Top M Cars Lineup

In a conversation with Road & Track, Frank Van Meel confirmed that the CSL badge will be returning for future M cars.

Van Meel, BMW M Boss, said that the CSL designation will replace GTS on the hierarchy of M cars, which starts with the base model then progresses to Competition Pack, CS, then CSL. Like the GTS, CSL’s will be BMW M’s most hardcore offerings.

Unfortunately the M boss did not give away which models will likely see the CSL designation but he did confirm that there will never be a X5 M CSL.

He is also open to four-door M cars with CSL branding so we might even see a mighty M5 CSL.

The enthusiasts out there will no doubt be happy but with only two cars in history having been adorned with the badge (3.0 CSL and the E46 M3 CSL) any future CSL has a lot to live up to.