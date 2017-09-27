Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

BMW i8 Roadster To Double Electric Range Of Current i8

By Zero2Turbo

Early this December at the LA Auto Show, BMW will unveil their second i8 model based on the i8 Spyder Concept. The new open-top super hybrid will carry the i8 Roadster name and ahead of it’s launch, BMW is on a road show across the globe where a series of upcoming models, including the i8 Roadster, are being presented.

Related Posts

New Report Shows BMW M2 CS Will Have 302 kW (405 HP)

Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

One such event took place in Belgium and some new details were shared about the new i8.

  • The Roadster will be introduced with a new color – Electric Copper
  • The soft top which folds into the rear seats can be opened in 14 seconds at a speed up to 60 km/h
  • Double the battery capacity compared to the i8 Coupe

BMWBlog are reporting that the model could debut a few weeks before the show which puts the unveil something in October.

You might also like
News

New Report Shows BMW M2 CS Will Have 302 kW (405 HP)

Zero2Turbo

Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

Tuning

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Zero2Turbo

Anyone For An AC Schnitzer Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible?

Zero2Turbo

Pre-LCI BMW M2 Production Information

News

Expect The BMW M2 CSL To Pack 400 HP

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo