BMW M2 CS Might Be Limited To Just 1000 Units

BMW M are always hard at work to deliver the next best driving machine and the upcoming BMW M2 CS is certainly getting the enthusiasts hot under the collar.

The name is yet to be confirmed but according to reports, it will be ready in 2018 and will pack the 3.0-litre S55 engine from the M3/M4 with a power output of 405 hp.

Recent news indicates that the M2 CS (or M2 Competition) will be available in special colours such as Silver Hockenheim and Sunset Orange. The interior of the regular M2 can only be spec’d in Dakota black leather but this uprated version may give you the option of contrast stitching in Polar Blue or Kyalami Orange.

Motor.es is reporting that the little Bimmer will be a limited edition too with just 1000 units planned for production each featuring a numbered plaque with ordering starting as soon as January 2018.