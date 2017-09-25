Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Zero2Turbo

Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW M5 is an extremely desirable car to own and the newest one, the F90, is the fastest and most technically advanced yet.

The configurator on the Belgium BMW website is live so this is how we would spec our F90 M5.

Related Posts

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Anyone For An AC Schnitzer Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible?

  • Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic Paint Job
  • 20″ 706M Jet Black alloys
  • BMW Individual Merino and Black interior

The options are a bit limited which made our spec fairly easy to configure but remember the options are pretty much endless when you turn to BMW Individual Program.

Head over to the configurator here and send us your spec. Either comment below, share it on Twitter or comment below the Facebook post.

You might also like
Tuning

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Zero2Turbo

Anyone For An AC Schnitzer Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible?

Zero2Turbo

Pre-LCI BMW M2 Production Information

News

Expect The BMW M2 CSL To Pack 400 HP

News

A New Flagship Super-Luxury BMW X8 May Follow X7

News

Jason Day Hole-In-One Scores Him A BMW M760Li And He Donates It

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo