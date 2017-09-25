Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

The BMW M5 is an extremely desirable car to own and the newest one, the F90, is the fastest and most technically advanced yet.

The configurator on the Belgium BMW website is live so this is how we would spec our F90 M5.

Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic Paint Job

20″ 706M Jet Black alloys

BMW Individual Merino and Black interior

The options are a bit limited which made our spec fairly easy to configure but remember the options are pretty much endless when you turn to BMW Individual Program.

