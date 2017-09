When I watch YouTube clips and I see they are fairly long I usually get ready to skip through them but from second one in this clip, I was glued. The array of cars at this airstrip meet in Switzerland is one of the best I have ever seen.

Name a car, it is there and it thrashes it down the runway! You are even treated to a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR taking on a Porsche 911 GT1.

Trust me and watch this clip!