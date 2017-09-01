Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 35 2017

By Zero2Turbo

twin combo bmw m4 java green south africa

35 weeks down for 2017 and this weeks spots were out of this world. There were so many quality shots that I had to take it back up to 25 spots this week. Highlights (and there are lots) are; BMW 850i, BMW M4 GTS, Mercedes-AMG GT R “Edition 1”, yellow Ferrari Testarossa, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta,  Irish Green Porsche Turbo S, BMW M2 LCI, Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, Porsche 918 Spyder and Carrera GT combo and then this Java Green BMW M4 duo spotted in Johannesburg.

PS: If you are looking at this post from the Facebook Instant article, just swipe on the picture below to see all the spots.

You might also like
News

BMW M8 GTE To Be Unveiled At Frankfurt Motor Show

Zero2Turbo

New BMW M5 Rendered As Convertible, Cop Car and M Performance Safety Car

Tuning

Liberty Walk Share Ford Mustang Widebody Build

Zero2Turbo

Chestnut Bronze BMW M760Li xDrive Looks Rather Classy

Comments