Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 38 2017

By Zero2Turbo

laferrari aperta f12tdf south africa

Wow but we have some amazing spots for you this week! We are experimenting with layout of this post as it is our most popular and want it to be the most pleasurable viewing experience. Let us know if you prefer the article layout like this or in gallery form.

Highlights for the week are; Volcanic flair BMW M2, white Ferrari 308 GTBi, Aston Martin Virage, white Lamborghini Diablo, white Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series, McLaren 720S, Pagani Zonda S and this immense Ferrari duo of the LaFerrari Aperta and the F12tdf in Cape Town.

volcanic flair wrap bmw m2 south africa

black lamborghini aventador sv south africa ford mustang kit south africa audi r8 spyder south africa pagani zonda s south africa black ferrari 488 south africa yellow mclaren 12c spider south africa aston martin virage south africa mercedes-amg gt r south africa custom mclaren 12c south africa white ferrari 308 gtbi south africa ferrari 599 south africa range rover sport svr lumma design south africa mclaren 720s south africa mercedes-benz sls amg black series south africa bmw m4 coupe south africa white lamborghini diablo south africa ferrari 488 gtb south africa black bmw m4 gts south africa

 

You might also like
Video

World’s Greatest Drag Race Is Back For The 7th Time

News

Lamborghini To Work More Closely With Motorsport Department

News

Limited Edition Ferrari F12tdf Burns To A Crisp On Autobahn

Tuning

Duke Dynamics Tease Limited Ferrari F12 Wide Body Kit

Video

Listen To A McLaren 720S Rev Battle: Sport vs. Normal Exhaust

Tuning

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo