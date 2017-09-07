Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Zero2Turbo

Ferrari Red BMW M4 Oozing Sex Appeal With M Performance Goodies

By Zero2Turbo

Yes BMW Abu Dhabi are back at it again with a new fully kitted out BMW M4 Competition Pack.

This one is a little special thanks to the Ferrari Red paint job and a whole host of add-ons.

  • GTS Bonnet
  • GTS front spoiler
  • M Performance boot wing
  • Armytrix exhaust
  • Interior trim was painted in Ferrari Red
  • M Performance steering wheel and M Performance carbon gear lever

You just got to love what BMW Abu Dhabi are doing with these M machines! Check out some more here

.

