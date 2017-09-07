Ferrari Red BMW M4 Oozing Sex Appeal With M Performance Goodies
Yes BMW Abu Dhabi are back at it again with a new fully kitted out BMW M4 Competition Pack.
This one is a little special thanks to the Ferrari Red paint job and a whole host of add-ons.
- GTS Bonnet
- GTS front spoiler
- M Performance boot wing
- Armytrix exhaust
- Interior trim was painted in Ferrari Red
- M Performance steering wheel and M Performance carbon gear lever
You just got to love what BMW Abu Dhabi are doing with these M machines! Check out some more here
