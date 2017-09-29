Jaguar XE + Range Rover Velar = Jaguar Velar

Have you ever thought to yourself what a Jaguar XE saloon would look like with a Range Rover Velar front and rear end? No neither have we but thanks to digital artist, Kleber Silva, we now know what it will look like.

We all know Land Rover are busy creating a new model line called Road Rover which will include a luxury S-Class type saloon with a bit of all-terrain capabilities but what if that range includes a regular saloon? Could it look something like this?

We would not mind if it did because let’s be honest the Velar front and rear ends are pretty much perfect in the design area so it actually works pretty damn well in this Jaguar Velar form too.