Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Zero2Turbo

Jaguar XE + Range Rover Velar = Jaguar Velar

By Zero2Turbo

Have you ever thought to yourself what a Jaguar XE saloon would look like with a Range Rover Velar front and rear end? No neither have we but thanks to digital artist, Kleber Silva, we now know what it will look like.

Related Posts

Looks Like Jaguar Land Rover Are Adopting New Naming…

Next Jaguar F-Type Generation Will Be Electrified

We all know Land Rover are busy creating a new model line called Road Rover which will include a luxury S-Class type saloon with a bit of all-terrain capabilities but what if that range includes a regular saloon? Could it look something like this?

We would not mind if it did because let’s be honest the Velar front and rear ends are pretty much perfect in the design area so it actually works pretty damn well in this Jaguar Velar form too.

You might also like
News

Looks Like Jaguar Land Rover Are Adopting New Naming Strategy

News

Next Jaguar F-Type Generation Will Be Electrified

News

Jaguar Land Rover To Launch New Road Rover Model Line

News

Land Rover Discovery SVX Is A Hardcore Off-Roader With A Supercharged V8

News

Iconic Jaguar E-Type Goes Electric Called Concept Zero

Driven

Driven | Range Rover Sport SVR

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo