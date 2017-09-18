Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
NewsVideo

Jason Day Hole-In-One Scores Him A BMW M760Li And He Donates It

By Zero2Turbo

Jason Day hit the headlines this weekend during the BMW Championship at Conway Farms after he aced the 17th hole on his second round to win a magnificent BMW M760Li xDrive.

In an amazing show of sportsmanship and all-round good guy, the 29-year-old donated the Beemer to the Evans Scholars Foundation. BMW also donated a further $100k to the foundation, as this was the first hole-in-one of the tournament.

“I’m going to donate that car to help another student, because I am in a fortunate position and very blessed to be able to try to bless someone elsewhere,” said Day.

You might also like
News

Competition Pack For The New BMW M5 Already Confirmed

Zero2Turbo

Rallye Green BMW M760Li xDrive Looks REALLY Good

News

BMW CSL Models Will Top M Cars Lineup

News

The New Track Beast From BMW – M8 GTE

News

BMW i Vision Dynamics Revealed To Take On Tesla

News

BMW Bringing Black and White Logo For It’s Most Exclusive Models

Comments