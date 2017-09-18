Jason Day Hole-In-One Scores Him A BMW M760Li And He Donates It

Jason Day hit the headlines this weekend during the BMW Championship at Conway Farms after he aced the 17th hole on his second round to win a magnificent BMW M760Li xDrive.

In an amazing show of sportsmanship and all-round good guy, the 29-year-old donated the Beemer to the Evans Scholars Foundation. BMW also donated a further $100k to the foundation, as this was the first hole-in-one of the tournament.

“I’m going to donate that car to help another student, because I am in a fortunate position and very blessed to be able to try to bless someone elsewhere,” said Day.