Lamborghini Huracán Performante Shows It’s Angry Face In South Africa

For those who do follow Zero2Turbo.com via the social media channels you will know the Lamborghini Huracán Performante was launched this morning in Johannesburg which means we will start seeing them on the roads very soon.

Considering we already know the technical details about this Raging Bull, here are some interesting numbers and pieces of info to refresh the memory.

Nürburgring Nordschleife lap in 6:52.01

5.2-litre V10 with 640 horsepower (470 kw) and 600 Nm of torque

0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds

Top speed of 325 km/h

“Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva” aka ALA

40 kg lighter than the regular LP610-4

These two demo units you see in the pictures and video below are finished in Rosso Mars (red) and Giallo Inti (yellow). The first customer car is expected very soon and we will be treated to some seriously bright and wild spec’s.

There will be around 5 customer cars in South Africa by the end of the year with allocations being booked as far as the middle of next year.

To those few who managed to get an order on one, congratulations!

The base price is R5,838,500 but with a handful of options ticked this can easily rise to nearly R7 million.

The new Aventador S Roadster was unveiled yesterday and Lamborghini confirmed we should see a demo unit in South Africa around February or March in 2018.