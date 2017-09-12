Land Rover Discovery SVX Is A Hardcore Off-Roader With A Supercharged V8

JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations division has taken the covers off the Land Rover Discovery SVX which means this is the first vehicle to sport the new SVX badge.

So what have they built exactly? Well simply put, it is a hardcore Discovery with a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 517 hp (386 kw) and 625 Nm of torque.

Apart from packing some mean performance, it has been designed to be a serious off-roader which means it received a Hydraulic Active Roll Control system which helps to improve wheel articulation, body control, and off-road traction. Raised air suspension has improved the model’s approach, departure, and breakover angles too.

Land Rover fitted the vehicle with unique transmission software as well as an optimized Terrain Response 2 system. Other highlights include Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control, and All-Terrain Progress Control.

The model you see here and in Frankfurt (if you are there) is being called a “production preview” so don’t expect to see all the fresh styling you see make it’s way to the production version.

Production will start next year where we will get more information closer to the launch.