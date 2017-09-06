Larte Design Gives Maserati Levante Carbon Upgrades and More Presence

The Maserati Levante is a good looking SUV in stock form but it just lacks a little bit in the presence department. Now thanks to this package from Larte Design which simply consists of a few carbon fibre elements, it really looks the part.

The full list of elements available from Larte Design are;

Front bumper

Rear bumper

Front bumper insert

Rear bumper diffuser

Front bumper splitter

Wing pads

Fog lights

Trunk lid spoiler

Larte shields

Brake light

All in all it is not as overdone as the Mansory package but Larte are planning on launching something a little more aggressive in the future.