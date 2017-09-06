Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
TuningNews

Larte Design Gives Maserati Levante Carbon Upgrades and More Presence

By Zero2Turbo

The Maserati Levante is a good looking SUV in stock form but it just lacks a little bit in the presence department. Now thanks to this package from Larte Design which simply consists of a few carbon fibre elements, it really looks the part.

The full list of elements available from Larte Design are;

  • Front bumper
  • Rear bumper
  • Front bumper insert
  • Rear bumper diffuser
  • Front bumper splitter
  • Wing pads
  • Fog lights
  • Trunk lid spoiler
  • Larte shields
  • Brake light

All in all it is not as overdone as the Mansory package but Larte are planning on launching something a little more aggressive in the future.

 

You might also like
News

2018 Maserati GranTurismo Reveals It’s Alfieri Inspired Styling

News

Novitec Create Another Maserati Levante Package Called Esteso

News

Novitec Breathes Some Fire Into The Maserati Levante

Comments