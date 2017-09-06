Larte Design Gives Maserati Levante Carbon Upgrades and More Presence

The Maserati Levante is a good looking SUV in stock form but it just lacks a little bit in the presence department. Now thanks to this package from Larte Design which simply consists of a few carbon fibre elements, it really looks the part.
The full list of elements available from Larte Design are;
- Front bumper
- Rear bumper
- Front bumper insert
- Rear bumper diffuser
- Front bumper splitter
- Wing pads
- Fog lights
- Trunk lid spoiler
- Larte shields
- Brake light
All in all it is not as overdone as the Mansory package but Larte are planning on launching something a little more aggressive in the future.