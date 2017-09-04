This Is The Last LaFerrari Aperta And Its Heading To Auction

The images above and below show off the very last LaFerrari Aperta to be produced and no it is not unit number 209 as Ferrari initially said, it is actually 210 of the production run.

Earlier on in the year Ferrari auctioned off the 500th Coupe for a whopping $7 million and donated the proceeds to help the reconstruction of Central Italy following the devastating earthquakes of 2016.

Ferrari are back with the drop-top Aperta version but this time around it will direct all proceeds to benefit the “Save the Children” charity. The money will be put to good use for an international program about education.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, and will take place at the company’s Fiorano track in Italy during the auction house’s “Leggenda e Passione” event organized on the occasion of Ferrari’s 70th birthday.

Apart from being the last LaFerrari Aperta it also sports a stunningly unique exterior. It has been finished in a mesmerizing metallic Rosso Fuoco hue and adorned by a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe visible at the front and rear sections.

On the inside, Ferrari has decided to go with a black Alcantara upholstery complemented by glossy black carbon fiber together with red stitching and inserts on the seats to carry over the exterior’s theme.

Could we see this fetch more than $7 million? I would assume so but we will have to wait and see.