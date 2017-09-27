Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
This Is The Loudest Lexus RC F Ever

For those who know the performance cars made by Lexus you will know that the LFA supercar is one of the best sounding cars ever made.

The RC F is a very different beast and does not come close to sounding as good as the LFA but if you install some Novel Headers complete with Armytrix exhaust, you have one devilish sounding V8 machine.

Even at idle it is insanely loud! You got to love the guy’s laugh and reactions! This is what it is all about.

Fast forward to 2:30 if you want to hear it in motion and some tunnel action.

