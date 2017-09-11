Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Is Official
It is quite possibly the most anticipated reveal from Mercedes-AMG in a very long time but the Project One Hypercar* has officially been revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show and this is what you need to know.
- First hypercar by Mercedes-Benz
- Two seater (obviously)
- Fuel consumption combined: 11.4 l/100 km
- Fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology
- Top speed of more than 350 km/h
- 0 to 200 km/h in less than 6 seconds
- Eight-speed automated manual gearbox will be responsible for transmitting the power at the rear
- Two front electric motors getting their own fixed-ratio gearbox
- Engine can rev up to 11,000 rpm
- 1.6-litre engine plus four electric motors producing more than 1000 horsepower
- Fully electric range of around 25km
*This is a near production version