Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Is Official

By Zero2Turbo

It is quite possibly the most anticipated reveal from Mercedes-AMG in a very long time but the Project One Hypercar* has officially been revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show and this is what you need to know.

  • First hypercar by Mercedes-Benz
  • Two seater (obviously)
  • Fuel consumption combined: 11.4 l/100 km
  • Fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology
  • Top speed of more than 350 km/h
  • 0 to 200 km/h in less than 6 seconds
  • Eight-speed automated manual gearbox will be responsible for transmitting the power at the rear
  • Two front electric motors getting their own fixed-ratio gearbox
  • Engine can rev up to 11,000 rpm
  • 1.6-litre engine plus four electric motors producing more than 1000 horsepower
  • Fully electric range of around 25km

*This is a near production version

