Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Is Official

It is quite possibly the most anticipated reveal from Mercedes-AMG in a very long time but the Project One Hypercar* has officially been revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show and this is what you need to know.

First hypercar by Mercedes-Benz

Two seater (obviously)

Fuel consumption combined: 11.4 l/100 km

Fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology

Top speed of more than 350 km/h

0 to 200 km/h in less than 6 seconds

Eight-speed automated manual gearbox will be responsible for transmitting the power at the rear

Two front electric motors getting their own fixed-ratio gearbox

Engine can rev up to 11,000 rpm

1.6-litre engine plus four electric motors producing more than 1000 horsepower

Fully electric range of around 25km

*This is a near production version