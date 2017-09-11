Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
The New Alpina D5 S Is The Fastest Diesel You Can Buy

By Zero2Turbo

Alpina will be bringing their new D5 S to Frankfurt for it’s public debut but they have sent out a press release on their triple-turbo diesel monster in the mean time.

They are claiming it to be the fastest series production diesel on the market and they might just be right. Thanks to three turbos on the 3.0-litre straight six engine, the power output sits at 382 hp and packs a whopping 800 Nm of torque (between 1750 and 2650 rpm).

The gearbox needed a slight upgrade to handle all that torque and considering all four wheels are driven the new Alpine D5 S can hit 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. 0 to 200 km/h happens in 17 seconds and if you wish you can hit a top speed of 286 km/h.

As an option, Alpina offers the Sport Plus suspension package which includes rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation which effectively eliminates body roll.

