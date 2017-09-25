The New Audi RS7 Sportback To Get 700 HP Of Hybrid Power

Audi’s forthcoming new RS7 Sportback is going to be offered in two states of tune when it goes on sale late next year.

Thanks to Evo who got the confirmation from the Head of Design, Marc Lichte, the new RS7 will be offered with the conventional all-new 4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 650 horsepower and a second more powerful hybrid model will be sold alongside it.

It will feature the same electric motor set-up as that fitted to Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid which means the hybrid-powered RS7 is expected to produce in the region of 700 horsepower.

The conventional RS7 will utilise the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that is found in the Panamera Turbo and the yet to be released new Bentley Continental GT V8. The power plant will be mated to the latest 8-speed S-tronic gearbox, and drive will be pushed to all four wheels, in regular quattro fashion.

Standstill to 100 km/h should take less than four seconds, and top speed is expected to be 305 km/h.

The hybrid powered RS7 will be the very first plug-in hybrid Audi performance car which will add about 150 hp to the combustion engine output. Audi will apparently de-tune the V8 unit to 550 hp for this version which means a total combined output will be 700 hp.

Both of these cars will be absolute rockets to drive.