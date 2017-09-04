Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Zero2Turbo

New Bentley Continental GT Shooting Brake, Pickup and Convertible Rendered

By Zero2Turbo

The new Continental GT is not even a week ‘old’ but that has not stopped the talented digital artists from creating some other body types of the stylish Grand Tourer.

  • The Shooting Brake is simply hideous but would work as a Royal hearse
  • The pickup is wrong on SO many levels
  • The Convertible is absolute perfection

The rendering we see here of the drop-top version is likely very close to what we will see when the GTC (GT Convertible) is revealed in production form.

As a reminder the new Continental GT packs 626 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque from it’s 6.0-litre W12 engine and is capable of demolishing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Here Is How We Would Configure Our Bentley Continental GT

News

Bentley Unveils Their Super Sleek New Continental GT

News

Bentley Show Their Darker Side With Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition

News

New Bentley Continental 24 Limited Edition Celebrates Return To 24H Nurburgring

Comments