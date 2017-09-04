New Bentley Continental GT Shooting Brake, Pickup and Convertible Rendered
The new Continental GT is not even a week ‘old’ but that has not stopped the talented digital artists from creating some other body types of the stylish Grand Tourer.
- The Shooting Brake is simply hideous but would work as a Royal hearse
- The pickup is wrong on SO many levels
- The Convertible is absolute perfection
The rendering we see here of the drop-top version is likely very close to what we will see when the GTC (GT Convertible) is revealed in production form.
As a reminder the new Continental GT packs 626 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque from it’s 6.0-litre W12 engine and is capable of demolishing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds.