Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

New Report Shows BMW M2 CS Will Have 302 kW (405 HP)

By Zero2Turbo

We have been hearing rumors and murmurs about the M2 CS and what will be under the hood well it seems we finally have an accurate answer.

Related Posts

Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Someone on Bimmerpost got hold of some VIN numbers of the test vehicles used by BMW and according to various VIN decoders available online, the BMW “M2 Competition” aka the CS will pack 405 horsepower from the S55 engine.

The post also claims that the cars won’t have a center armrest which clearly points to the M4 GTS which doesn’t have one in order to save as much weight as possible.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

Tuning

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Zero2Turbo

Anyone For An AC Schnitzer Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible?

Zero2Turbo

Pre-LCI BMW M2 Production Information

News

Expect The BMW M2 CSL To Pack 400 HP

News

A New Flagship Super-Luxury BMW X8 May Follow X7

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo