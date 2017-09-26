Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

Next Jaguar F-Type Generation Will Be Electrified

By Zero2Turbo

Jaguar of late have been keeping up with the crossover craze with the E-Pace and F-Pace but they are not about to give up on sports cars.

Jaguar design director, Ian Callum, confirmed to Autonews that they have no plans to exit the segment and said “We are going to do another range of sports cars eventually.”

Related Posts

Land Rover Discovery SVX Is A Hardcore Off-Roader With A…

Iconic Jaguar E-Type Goes Electric Called Concept Zero

This is great news for Jaguar fans around the world considering they phased out the XK back in 2014 and with the slow sales of the F-Type, many people thought it was on the cards to join the XK too. Jaguar has only sold around 45,000 F-Type’s since it’s introduction in 2013.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth confirmed this month that every model from the automaker launched from 2020 will feature some form of electrification. So that means the next F-Type will receive some form of hybrid setup.

When would we see this next-gen F-Type exactly? Well the speculators are thinking 2021 or thereabouts and I would tend to agree with that.

You might also like
News

Land Rover Discovery SVX Is A Hardcore Off-Roader With A Supercharged V8

News

Iconic Jaguar E-Type Goes Electric Called Concept Zero

News

Jaguar XJR575 Revealed – Brands Most Powerful Production Saloon

News

Jaguar Land Rover SVO Boss Wants To Build Their Own Model

News

Jaguar’s XE SV Project 8 Is Here To Torment The BMW M3

News

Listen To The Supercharged V8 Of The Range Rover Velar SVR

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo